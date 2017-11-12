FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump and Vietnam's president underscore free and open access to South China Sea
#World News
November 12, 2017 / 1:21 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Trump and Vietnam's president underscore free and open access to South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang underscored the importance of free and open access to South China Sea, in a joint statement issued on Sunday.

Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and U.S. President Donald Trump review troops before their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The two leaders called for the “full and effective implementation” of the declaration on the conduct of parties in the South China Sea, and for all claimants to clarify their maritime claims.

Trump and Vietnam’s Quang said parties should halt escalatory action and militarisation of disputed features.

Reporting by Mi Nguyen, editing by Larry King

