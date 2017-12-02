FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish insurer Tryg in talks to buy peer Alka
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 2, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Danish insurer Tryg in talks to buy peer Alka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest insurance company Tryg (TRYG.CO) said on Saturday it was in talks about a possible acquisition of its unlisted competitor Alka.

“Tryg is in a dialogue concerning a potential acquisition of Alka,” the company said in a short statement following a report in Danish newspaper Berlingske.

The deal could be worth around 6 billion Danish crowns ($960 million), according to the newspaper. Tryg did not comment on the size of the deal.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.