FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 31, 2018 / 12:37 PM / a day ago

Tupperware's forecast disappoints, shares sink

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP.N) took a big charge in its fourth quarter that wiped out profits and said it expects current-quarter to be dented by weak demand in Indonesia, India and North America, sending its shares down 9.4 percent.

The storage container maker’s first-quarter sales growth forecast missed Street’s estimates due to a planned closure of a factory that serves Europe.

The downbeat forecasts cast a shadow on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, which beat estimates on strong demand in Brazil and Mexico.

Orlando, Florida-based Tupperware said recent changes in the U.S. tax law resulted in a $375 million charge in its fourth quarter, leading to a $326.5 million net loss from a net income of $79 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, however, the company earned $1.59 per share, nine cents ahead of market estimate.

Tupperware reported a surprise 2 percent drop in sales to $588.6 million, while analysts had expected a rise of 0.7 percent to $605.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tupperware’s shares were down 9 percent at $58.04, marking their worst one-day drop since July 26, 2017.

    The direct-selling company, which banks on homemakers to sell its products, said average ‘active sellers’ dipped 3 percent in the quarter, mainly due to the sale of its Beauticontrol beauty business in December.

    Tupperware said it expected sales to expand between 1 percent and 3 percent in the first quarter ending March 31, compared with analysts’ estimate of a 3.7 percent growth.

    The company said in October it planned to shutter a manufacturing and supply chain plant in France, with the brunt of the impact expected in January.

    Adjusted earnings for the first quarter are expected to be between $1.01 and $1.06 per share, the company said, lower than analysts’ average estimate of $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.