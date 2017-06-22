FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Blast damages wall next to NATO military area in Turkey - media
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 2 months ago

Blast damages wall next to NATO military area in Turkey - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion caused by a stun grenade damaged a wall next to a NATO military area in Turkey's western coastal city of Izmir on Thursday, Turkish media reported, but there were no reports of casualties.

State-run Anadolu news agency said the blast occurred around 7.50 am (0450 GMT) in the Aegean city's central Konak district. It reported that an eyewitness said it happened right after a military vehicle had passed the area.

The explosion destroyed part of a wall between the cemetery and the military area and shattered windows in nearby buildings, the agency said.

It said initial findings suggested the blast was caused by a stun grenade left near the wall, adding that an operation had started in the area to capture the perpetrators.

Kurdish, Islamist and leftist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in NATO-member Turkey in the past.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.