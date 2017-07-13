FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Turkey to take measures against Greek Cypriot oil or gas exploration - foreign minister
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 25 days ago

Turkey to take measures against Greek Cypriot oil or gas exploration - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, June 1, 2017.Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will take measures against Greek Cypriot exploration for oil or gas around Cyprus, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that Turkish Cypriots had rights on those reserves.

Turkey's energy and foreign ministries are working together to plan steps against the Greek side's "unilateral" steps, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding that sending a drilling vessel showed Greek side's "insincerity" about reunification talks that failed last week.

The 'West Capella' drilling vessel contracted by France's Total and Italy's ENI moved into position to start exploring for gas off Cyprus on Wednesday, the island's energy ministry said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

