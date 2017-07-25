FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
Turkey's Erdogan says signatures signed on Russian defence system
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 11 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan says signatures signed on Russian defence system

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 25, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has made progress in plans to procure an S-400 missile defence system from Russia and signatures have been signed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"Steps have been taken and signatures signed with Russia concerning the S-400s. God willing we will see the S-400s in our country," Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at a party meeting in parliament.

NATO member Turkey said in April it had reached a "final stage" in talks to procure the air missile defence system. Turkey will not be able to integrate the Russian S-400 into the NATO system.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

