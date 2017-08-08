Turkey says to purchase 529 tactical wheeled vehicles from BMC Otomotiv

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Tuesday agreed to purchase 529 tactical wheeled vehicles as part of a deal with BMC Otomotiv, the government agency tasked with procuring defence equipment said.

The Defence Industries Undersecretariat said it had agreed to procure the vehicles from unlisted BMC Otomotiv to meet the military’s needs in areas where the armed forces are engaged in intense fighting.

BMC Otomotiv will provide the military with mine-resistant “Yeni Kirpi” armoured vehicles, it said.