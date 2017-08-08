FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says to purchase 529 tactical wheeled vehicles from BMC Otomotiv
#World News
August 8, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 2 months ago

Turkey says to purchase 529 tactical wheeled vehicles from BMC Otomotiv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Tuesday agreed to purchase 529 tactical wheeled vehicles as part of a deal with BMC Otomotiv, the government agency tasked with procuring defence equipment said.

The Defence Industries Undersecretariat said it had agreed to procure the vehicles from unlisted BMC Otomotiv to meet the military’s needs in areas where the armed forces are engaged in intense fighting.

BMC Otomotiv will provide the military with mine-resistant “Yeni Kirpi” armoured vehicles, it said.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

