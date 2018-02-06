FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:26 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan says will not buy foreign defence systems except in emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not buy defence systems, software or products from abroad except in emergency, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, vowing to develop domestic military designs and systems.

Speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey was ready to cooperate with foreign defence firms that accepted Ankara’s conditions, but that this would not lead to purchases of ready-made systems.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

