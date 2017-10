ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Media reports that Germany is working to restrict financing to Turkey are unfounded and it not acceptable that Turkey pay the price of speculation, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Thursday.

Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci makes a speech in Cologne, Germany, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on Wednesday that Berlin was pressuring international development institutions to restrict financing to Ankara.