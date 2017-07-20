Turkey vows response to German foreign minister's remarks

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey vowed on Thursday to make the "necessary response" to Germany after remarks by Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, which Ankara said were an unacceptable example of one-sided attitude of German authorities.

"Our country will not make concessions on its judicial independence and struggle against terrorism and terrorists for financial matters such as loans, funds or the Customs Union," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara added it wanted to continue to see Germany as an ally and a friend.