ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday that Turkey would employ an additional 110,000 public servants in 2018 including teachers, medical and religious personnel.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim attends a press briefing in Hanoi, Vietnam August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Speaking in the southern border town of Kilis, Yildirim said that among the total, the government would hire an extra 36,000 medical personnel and 20,000 teachers.