January 17, 2018 / 12:37 PM / a day ago

Turkish military cargo plane crashes, kills three soldiers - army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in the Western province of Isparta while on training exercises on Wednesday, killing three soldiers, the army said.

Two pilots and one technician were on the aircraft and all three were killed in the crash near the Egirdir Lake, the army said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but communication with the plane was lost around 0950 GMT, the army said, adding that several emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

