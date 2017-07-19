Turkey's Erdogan meeting prime minister, cabinet reshuffle could happen - sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the presidential palace on Wednesday, and a cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Erdogan's office announced the unscheduled meeting earlier on Wednesday, and the three sources said a reshuffle could be in the works, declining to be identified because the information is not yet public.

"There is a strong likelihood that there could be a decision on a cabinet reshuffle after the meeting," said one of the sources, who is close to the presidency.

In a separate statement, Erdogan's office said Yildirim would hold a news conference at the presidential palace in Ankara after the meeting. It was expected to be held at 1000 GMT.

A cabinet reshuffle has been widely expected since May, when Erdogan resumed his leadership of the ruling AK Party following an April 16 constitutional referendum giving him sweeping new powers.