ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit southwest Turkey at 2022 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre was 31 km (20 miles) southeast of Mugla province, a popular tourist region on the Aegean Sea, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.