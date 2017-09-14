FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology transfer needed in Russian S-400 deal - Turkish minister
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 8:20 AM / a month ago

Technology transfer needed in Russian S-400 deal - Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey thinks it is necessary to take steps on technology transfer in its deal to buy an S-400 missile defence system from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said in an interview on Thursday.

He the told state-run Anadolu agency that agreements had been signed with Russia and a deposit paid regarding the S-400s and the process will continue. President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed NATO allies’ concern over the deal.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

