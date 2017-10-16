FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey detained more than 1,200 people in last week
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 1:59 PM / in 5 days

Turkey detained more than 1,200 people in last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish security forces detained 1,210 people over the last week for suspected links to militant groups or last year’s failed coup, the interior ministry said on Monday.

A total of 947 of those were detained for suspected links to the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara holds responsible for a failed coup in July last year. Gulen denies any involvement.

Another 205 were detained for suspected ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has carried out a separatist insurgency against Turkey for three decades. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Forty-nine people were detained over alleged links to Islamic State and nine others more were held for suspected ties to “leftist terrorist groups”, the ministry said.

Following the July 2016 coup, Turkey has arrested more than 50,000 people and sacked or suspended more than 150,000 in the military, civil service and private sector.

Reporting by Dirimcan Barut; Editing by Dominic Evans

