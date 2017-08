ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday that he would propose extending emergency rule, imposed soon after an attempted coup on July 15 last year, by another three months when it expires next week, CNN Turk reported.

Yildirim made the comments at a briefing with media representatives in the capital Ankara ahead of official commemorations of the coup anniversary on Saturday.

