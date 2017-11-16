FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq - Turkish military
#World News
November 16, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq - Turkish military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded on Thursday in northern Iraq’s Avasin Basyan region by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, Turkey’s military said.

Separately, four militants were killed in the southeastern Turkish province of Tunceli, Dogan news agency said.

A ceasefire between the Turkish state and PKK militants broke down in July 2015 and southeast Turkey subsequently saw some of the worst violence since the group launched its insurgency in 1984.

More than 40,000 people, mostly Kurds, have been killed in the conflict. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
