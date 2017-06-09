FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey frees French photographer detained in Kurdish region
June 9, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

Turkey frees French photographer detained in Kurdish region

French photographer Mathias Depardon walks at the international departure terminal of Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2017.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French photographer detained in May by Turkish police while on assignment in the mainly Kurdish southeast has been freed, the French president's office and activist group Reporters sans Frontieres said on Friday.

Istanbul-based freelance journalist Mathias Depardon was taken into custody by police in Batman province on May 8 and had been held at a deportation centre in the border province of Gaziantep, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said last month.

RSF said on Twitter that Depardon was on an airplane to Istanbul and would arrive in Paris in the evening.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Marine Pennetier; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough

