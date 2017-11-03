Policeman, PKK militant killed in southeast Turkey - governor's office

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A policeman and a militant from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, the local governor’s office said.

Members of police special forces stand next to their vehicles during a security operation in Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

It said nine other policemen were wounded during a security operation against the Kurdish group in the city. “Clashes broke out as our security forces entered the address to apprehend a member of the PKK,” the governor’s office said.

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has led a three-decade armed insurgency against the Turkish state.

The government has been increasing operations against the militant group since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.