19 days ago
Germany condemns Turkish detention of activists, including German
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 19 days ago

Germany condemns Turkish detention of activists, including German

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government condemned on Tuesday the detention of human rights activists in Turkey, including German Peter Steudtner, after a group of campaigners were remanded in custody accused of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

"The German government condemns the arrest of Peter Steudtner and other human rights defenders in Turkey. We demand that he is quickly released from prison," said a spokeswoman for Germany's foreign office.

To link an advocate of human rights and democracy, like Peter Steudtner, to supporters of terrorists is "absurd", she added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

