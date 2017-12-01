Turkish security forces 'neutralised' 100 militants between Nov. 24-30 - Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish security forces neutralised 100 militants, including two high-ranking members, between Nov. 24 and 30, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted the chief of staff’s office as saying on Friday.

Anadolu did not say which militants the chief of staff’s office was referring to. Turkish security forces have carried out frequent operations against Kurdish and Islamic State militants in southeast Turkey.

Nor did it specify what “neutralised” meant, although the term usually comprises militants who were killed, captured or who surrendered.

Turkey’s southeast has been ravaged by violence since a ceasefire between the Turkish state and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) broke down in July 2015.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people, mostly Kurds, have been killed in the conflict. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.