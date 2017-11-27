FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish, Sudanese intelligence agencies catch and return alleged coup suspect - Anadolu
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
November 27, 2017 / 2:55 PM / in a day

Turkish, Sudanese intelligence agencies catch and return alleged coup suspect - Anadolu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and Sudanese intelligence agencies have captured and returned to Turkey a man believed to be a financier for the U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in Turkey, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Monday.

Citing security sources, Anadolu said Turkey’s MIT and Sudan’s NISS intelligence agencies carried out a joint operation targeting Memduh Cikmaz in Sudan and returned him to Turkey early on Monday.

Cikmaz, labelled by Turkish media a “money safe” for the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, is believed to have transferred millions of dollars to Gulen’s network from Sudan since he fled there in January 2016, Anadolu said.

Sudanese officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gulen is accused by Ankara of orchestrating the failed July 2016 coup against President Tayyip Erdogan. He has denied any involvement.

Since the abortive coup, more than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over alleged links to Gulen, while some 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the military, public and private sectors.

Rights groups and some of Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern about the crackdown, fearing the government is using the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

The government says only such a purge could neutralise the threat represented by Gulen’s network, which it says deeply infiltrated institutions such as the army, schools and courts.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.