March 6, 2018 / 4:25 PM / a day ago

U.S. Embassy in Ankara to reopen Wednesday - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Ankara will reopen on Wednesday and will provide all regular services, a spokesman said, after the mission was closed for two days due to a security threat.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

“The U.S. Embassy in Ankara will be operating as normal and providing all regular services on Wednesday, March 7 onwards,” embassy spokesman David Gainer.

“We appreciate the continuing strong support we receive from the Turkish National Police in keeping our facilities and personnel safe,” he said.

Turkish police detained four Iraqi nationals on Monday on suspicion of planning an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

