2 months ago
Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
June 15, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 months ago

Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.

The changes include a new circular profile picture, a speech bubble instead of an arrow to reply to tweets and refinements to the fonts.

Tweets on the company's mobile applications would now update instantly along with counts on "retweets", "likes" and "replies", the company said.

Twitter, which has faced criticism over the complex interface of its service in the past, has been constantly adjusting its platform based on user feedback.

The changes also include a consolidated profile and privacy settings and a new navigation menu for users of Apple devices.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

