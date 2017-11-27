FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to check Twitter compliance with data law
November 27, 2017 / 9:10 AM / a day ago

Russia to check Twitter compliance with data law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it would check next year if Twitter has complied with the law requiring all companies to store personal data of Russian citizens on Russian soil.

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

“We can certainly say that we will check them until the end of 2018 to make sure they delivered on their promises,” Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov told website RT.

Zharov referred to a letter from Twitter management saying the company planned to localise the data of the Russian citizens by mid-2018.

Last year Russia blocked access to social networking website LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, after a court found the firm guilty of violating Russia’s data law.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Neely

