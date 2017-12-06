FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin - U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem may further worsen Israel-Palestinian relations
Sections
Featured
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Exclusive
the road to brexit
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 9:58 AM / Updated a day ago

Kremlin - U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem may further worsen Israel-Palestinian relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was concerned that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian authorities could be aggravated further by U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“However, we would not discuss the decisions which have not been taken yet,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Trump on Wednesday will deliver remarks about his decision on whether to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, White House Press Secretary Sarah Saders said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.