Uber board to consider vote to cut Kalanick influence - Bloomberg
October 2, 2017 / 6:06 AM / in 17 days

Uber board to consider vote to cut Kalanick influence - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Directors at Uber Technologies Inc plan to vote on board reforms and whether to pursue a major stock deal with SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The moves could potentially reshape the ride-hailing company's governance, limiting co-founder and former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's power as a shareholder and board member and lead to an official kick-starting of the largest private stock sale in history, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2hH8BdD

On Friday, Kalanick said he had appointed former Xerox Chief Executive Ursula Burns and former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain as directors in the face of proposals to dramatically restructure the board.

Uber could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

(This version of the story corrects day in third paragraph to Friday, from Thursday)

Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

