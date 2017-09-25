London Mayor says transport regulator ready to meet Uber CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s mayor asked the city’s transport regulator to be available to meet Uber’s boss after Dara Khosrowshahi apologised for the firm’s mistakes and pledged to make changes to overturn a decision to strip it of its licence.

Transport for London (TfL) on Friday deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its licence to operate, which will end this week, citing the firm’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

“I welcome the apology from Dara Khosrowshahi... Obviously I am pleased that he has acknowledged the issues that Uber faces in London,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an emailed statement.

“Even though there is a legal process in place, I have asked TfL to make themselves available to meet with him,” he said.