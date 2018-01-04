FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber submits appeal to keep operating in northern UK city of York
January 4, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Uber submits appeal to keep operating in northern UK city of York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber submitted an appeal in the northern English city of York on Thursday to overturn a decision by the council not to renew its licence over concerns about a data breach and the number of complaints it had received.

FILE PHOTO - A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, in London, Britain November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

“While we have today filed our appeal, we are also seeking to meet with York City Council in order to address their concerns,” a spokesman said. “We want to continue providing more choice and competition for both consumers and licensed drivers in the city.”

The firm can continue to operate until the appeals process is exhausted.

Uber is also battling to keep its cars on the streets of London, its most important European market, after it was stripped of its licence to operate. Its London appeal will be formally heard in court in June.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

