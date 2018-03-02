Uber abandons effort to have UberPOP reinstated in Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber said it has withdrawn an appeal lodged with Germany’s high court to have its UberPOP service reinstated as part of a broader strategy shift to work with drivers licensed to carry paying passengers.

FILE PHOTO: An Uber sign is seen in a car in New York, NY, U.S., June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

UberPOP was forced to suspend its service, which relied on non-professional drivers using their own vehicles, in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

“Our approach in Germany has changed a long time ago, which is why we are withdrawing the appeal. Today, we only work with licensed limousine and taxi partners,” an Uber spokeswoman said on Friday.

Uber said it continues to invest in Germany, and promised to cooperate with regulators, municipalities, public transport providers and car makers to help tackle issues like congestion and pollution.

Germany’s Automobilwoche was first to report that Uber had withdrawn its court appeal.