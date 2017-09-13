FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber chief legal officer Yoo plans to leave in near future - memo
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 13, 2017 / 1:21 AM / in a month

Uber chief legal officer Yoo plans to leave in near future - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] chief legal officer and general counsel Salle Yoo is planning to leave the company in the near future, according to a note seen by Reuters.

The note sent by Yoo to Uber’s legal team says that she will continue to serve until the company’s recently appointed chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, names a replacement.

According to the note, Yoo, who joined Uber in 2012, began considering a future beyond the company last spring after being named chief legal officer in May.

Yoo’s departure comes as Uber is involved in a high-stake lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc’s Waymo that threatens the company’s self-driving car business while Uber is also struggling to overcome allegations of sexual harassment and executive misconduct.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Joseph Menn; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.