FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS France's new wealth management arm La Maison looks to hire staff
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 16 days ago

UBS France's new wealth management arm La Maison looks to hire staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - UBS France’s (UBSG.S) new 4.5 billion euros (£3.99 billion) wealth management division, La Maison de Gestion, is looking at hiring new staff to grow the business, the company said on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank’s La Maison de Gestion arm was formed from a deal struck in December last year when UBS France agreed to buy the local private banking business of Italy’s Banca Leonardo. The new division was formally launched on Tuesday.

La Maison de Gestion has around 4.5 billion euros worth of assets under management. UBS France will have a 51 percent stake in the company, while previous, existing shareholders in La Maison de Gestion will own the remaining 49 percent.

The deal between UBS France and Banca Leonardo came during a wave of consolidation within the French wealth management industry over the last year, which also saw Rothschild & Co (ROTH.PA) buy French regional private bank Martin Maurel.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.