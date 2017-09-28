FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS says not target of German tax evasion investigation
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2017 / 10:36 AM / in 21 days

UBS says not target of German tax evasion investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) said on Thursday it was not the subject of a German investigation into suspected tax evasion following a search of its Frankfurt site a day earlier.

No documents were seized at UBS’s offices in Wednesday’s search, which was part of a probe into suspected tax evasion by UBS clients.

“The investigation of the German authorities is not related to a criminal or civil proceeding against UBS,” the bank said.

The statement expands on Wednesday’s comment, when UBS said there were no investigative proceedings against any employees of its Frankfurt unit.

In 2014, UBS paid about 300 million euros (264.17 million pounds) to settle claims by the authorities in Germany’s western city of Bochum that it helped wealthy Germans dodge taxes.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.