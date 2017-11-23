FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Journalists detained by Uganda charged with treason, police say
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2017 / 6:37 PM / a day ago

Journalists detained by Uganda charged with treason, police say

Elias Biryabarema

2 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Eight managers and editors of a daily newspaper arrested this week have been charged with treason, Ugandan police said on Thursday.

Police raided the Red Pepper, Uganda’s leading tabloid, late on Tuesday and detained the journalists, whom they accused of publishing a false story the previous day.

The story, citing unnamed sources, alleged that Rwanda believed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was plotting to oust its leader, Paul Kagame.

Besides treason, the journalists were charged with “offensive communication and publication of information prejudicial to national security,” police spokesman Emilian Kayima told Reuters.

Kayima couldn’t say when the journalists would appear in court.

Rights groups and journalists have complained of escalating harassment and intimidation of independent media by security personnel in Uganda.

“We believe that this is economic sabotage aimed at occasioning the media house financial loss since all its production have been stopped,” the Human Rights Network for Journalists - Uganda (HRNJ-U), a local media rights group, said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Local media, including Red Pepper, have reported this month on tensions between Uganda and neighbouring Rwanda over a range of economic and security disputes. Uganda’s foreign affairs ministry has dismissed the reports as rumours and insisted relations between the two countries were untroubled.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema,; editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.