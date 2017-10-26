FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin - accusations that Russia behind Kiev blast are 'baseless"
October 26, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a day ago

Kremlin - accusations that Russia behind Kiev blast are 'baseless"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Accusations that Russia was involved in an explosion in Ukraine’s capital that killed two people and injured a member of parliament are baseless and hysterical, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“Beyond all doubt, these are new signs of this anti-Russian campaign which has unfortunately swept across Ukraine and Kiev,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Ihor Mosiychuk, a Ukrainian lawmaker, was wounded in the explosion in Kiev that killed two people. He blamed Russia on Thursday for the blast that Ukrainian officials called an act of terrorism.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

