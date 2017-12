KIEV (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended a $350 million loan to Ukraine’s largest steel mill, owned by ArcelorMittal (MT.AS), for modernisation and environmental upgrades.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava, Czech Republic, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

The EBRD said the loan would help finance investment worth $1.1 billion at the mill, which ArcelorMittal acquired in 2015.

“It is the largest private sector investment programme in Ukraine in recent years,” the bank said.