Russian court rejects Siemens claim that Crimea turbines sale was invalid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow’s Arbitration Court on Thursday rejected a claim by Germany’s Siemens that the sale of its turbines which were delivered to Crimea was invalid.

FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of German technology firm Siemens is seen at its branch in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

In August, the same court rejected a request by Siemens to seize its gas turbines, which had turned up in Crimea contrary to EU sanctions. Russia is under Western sanctions for its involvement in the Ukraine crisis, including Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Reuters was the first to report this year that Russian firms had shipped the Siemens turbines to Crimea, which has been subject to EU sanctions on energy technology.