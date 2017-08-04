FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Russian deputy minister blacklisted in new EU sanctions over Siemens turbines to Crimea
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 8 days ago

Russian deputy minister blacklisted in new EU sanctions over Siemens turbines to Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions on three more Russians - including Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov - and three Russian companies over the delivery of Siemens' turbines to Moscow-annexed Crimea.

A department head at the Russian ministry, Evgeny Grabchak, is also now barred from travelling to the EU and any assets he may have in the bloc will be frozen.

The EU said the blacklisted companies also include Siemens' two contracting companies that moved the gas turbines to the Crimea in violation of EU sanctions, which bar business being conducted in the Black Sea peninsula since its annexation from Ukraine in 2014.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.