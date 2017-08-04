Russian deputy minister blacklisted in new EU sanctions over Siemens turbines to Crimea

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions on three more Russians - including Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov - and three Russian companies over the delivery of Siemens' turbines to Moscow-annexed Crimea.

A department head at the Russian ministry, Evgeny Grabchak, is also now barred from travelling to the EU and any assets he may have in the bloc will be frozen.

The EU said the blacklisted companies also include Siemens' two contracting companies that moved the gas turbines to the Crimea in violation of EU sanctions, which bar business being conducted in the Black Sea peninsula since its annexation from Ukraine in 2014.