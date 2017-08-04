Russia says reserves right to retaliate over new EU sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over new European Union sanctions but also reaffirms its interest in keeping and developing economic cooperation with the bloc, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The EU on Friday imposed sanctions on three more Russians, including Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov, and three Russian companies over the delivery of Siemens turbines to Moscow-annexed Crimea.

"The responsibility for this decision, including possible expenses for Siemens and other German and European companies working in Russia, lies entirely with the EU's side and the German government," the ministry said in a statement.