Kremlin: Russia may retaliate for extended EU sanctions - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory steps against the European Union after the bloc decided to extend its economic sanctions on Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"No one has abolished the principle of reciprocity," RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The European Union formally extended its economic sanctions on Russia earlier on Wednesday, in a widely expected step that keeps restrictions on business with Russian energy, defence and financial sectors until Jan. 31, 2018.