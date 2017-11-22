Kremlin says it is following situation in Ukraine's Luhansk region

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin is following the situation in Ukraine’s rebel-controlled Luhansk region, where there is a standoff between the head of the rebel administration and a sacked police chief, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Locals walk past armed men wearing masks in the centre of rebel-controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Peskov said he was not ready to disclose the Kremlin’s views on what was happening in Luhansk, where armed men were on Tuesday blocking access to the centre of the regional capital.