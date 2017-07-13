FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia says MH17 suspects to face charges could be known by year-end
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 3 months ago

Malaysia says MH17 suspects to face charges could be known by year-end

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia hopes that suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 to face charges in the Netherlands should be known by the end of the year, its transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, said on Thursday.

The Boeing 777 was shot down over eastern Ukrainian territory held by pro-Russia separatists fighting Ukrainian government forces, by a Russian-made Buk missile, the Dutch Safety Board concluded in an October 2015 report.

All 298 people on board, most of them Dutch, were killed.

The Netherlands foreign ministry announced last week that any suspects identified in bringing down the aircraft will be tried in a Dutch court and under Dutch law.

“Hopefully end of the year or early next year, we can get a decision on who we can actually charge in court,” Liow told reporters at an MH17 memorial service in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital on Thursday.

About 90 family members of 43 Malaysians killed in the crash attended the service, where they were briefed on the latest developments in the investigation.

A Dutch-led team of investigators from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, and Ukraine, concluded in September that the rocket was fired from territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists.

That finding contradicts Russia’s suggestion that the aircraft was brought down by Ukraine’s military, not the separatists.

Authorities urged the people responsible for launching the Buk missile to come forward, Liow said, adding that the investigators’ conclusions were sound.

“We are confident that we will be able to identify the criminals responsible and that we will be able to bring them to court,” he said.

Md Salim Sarmo, 68, whose son was on board MH17, said he had been waiting for justice.

“We were told that it’s just a matter of time before they can be brought to justice ... this is a decision that we’ve been waiting for,” he said.

Victims of the disaster came from 17 countries, including 196 Dutch citizens.

(Corrects name of family member in paragraph 11.)

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.