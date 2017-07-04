FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Hague arbitration court will hear case on Ukrainian companies vs. Russia
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 10:16 AM / a month ago

Hague arbitration court will hear case on Ukrainian companies vs. Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said on Tuesday it has jurisdiction and will hear the case of a Ukrainian company seeking to recover damages for property lost when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The court said that the case launched by PJSC Ukrnafta seeking damages for expropriated petrol stations is covered by a bilateral Ukraine-Russia treaty.

In a related decision, the court said it would also hear claims brought against Russia by Stabil LLC and ten other companies.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Ireland

