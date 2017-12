KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said on Friday the total savings from its win over Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) at an arbitration court in Stockholm over natural gas sales will be more than $75 billion (£56.09 billion).

Naftogaz said earlier in an emailed statement that the court had ruled in its favour on all points of a gas sale arbitration case against Gazprom.