KIEV (Reuters) - Germany is worried about the situation in Iran escalating, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin (R) shakes hands with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Ukraine, Gabriel also said he was sceptical that a decision by the United States to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine would help lead to a resolution of the Donbass conflict.