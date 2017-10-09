FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine committed to IMF, expects one aid tranche in 2017 - finance minister
#Business News
October 9, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 9 days ago

Ukraine committed to IMF, expects one aid tranche in 2017 - finance minister

Marc Jones

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk speaks to a Reuters journalist during an interview in London, Britain July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine is committed to its aid programme with the International Monetary Fund and expects to receive a further tranche of funds by the end of 2017, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk told Reuters on Monday.

Danylyuk is due to travel to Washington this week for talks with the IMF on the $17.5 billion (13.33 billion pounds) bailout amid concerns that progress under the programme has slowed.

Danylyuk also said Ukraine was willing to discuss any issues the IMF might have on pension reforms that were passed in parliament last week, which he said could be easily addressed.

“I can say we value our cooperation, we value our commitment within the programme. This is the position of the government and of the prime minister,” Danylyuk said in an interview. “Our goal is to complete the programme successfully by 2019.”

Corrects year of expected programme completion to 2019 from 2018

