FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine PM confident of receiving new IMF tranche -agency
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 8 days ago

Ukraine PM confident of receiving new IMF tranche -agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Friday he was sure the International Monetary Fund will issue the next tranche of its loan to Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“I do not want to talk about any problems in this issue, even hypothetically, because (they)...will not happen,” Groysman told Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk is in Washington for talks with the IMF on outstanding issues for the next loan tranche, including gas prices and pension reform.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Danylyuk emphasised Ukraine was committed to the IMF programme.

Market-determined gas pricing and an overhaul of the pensions system are among conditions Ukraine was expected to meet to qualify for a long-delayed next loan tranche under its $17.5 billion programme from IMF.

The country is trying to change the formula with the IMF and Groysman on Thursday said that he saw no reason to increase gas prices according to a formula agreed with the Fund.

“We’re currently discussing this (with the IMF) in terms of adopting this fair formula,” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.