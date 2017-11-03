IMF review of Ukraine pension reform is ongoing - IMF official

KIEV (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is still evaluating recent Ukrainian pension legislation to see if the bill meets the targets of the $17.5 billion IMF programme, the Fund’s Ukraine representative Goesta Ljungman said on Friday.

“We are now in a process of evaluating the reform ,” he said at a conference.

He said sustainable pension reform, privatisation legislation, and a previously agreed domestic gas price adjustment are the goals Ukraine must meet to qualify for a long-delayed next tranche of loans from the programme.