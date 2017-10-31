FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish passenger plane makes unscheduled stop in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
Sport
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 5:41 PM / in 12 hours

Turkish passenger plane makes unscheduled stop in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - A Pegasus Airlines plane flying from Moscow to Istanbul made an unscheduled landing at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine on Tuesday due to a problem passenger, an official of the Turkish carrier told Reuters.

Earlier, an Odessa police official said the plane was forced to land after a suspicious package was found in one of its lavatories during the flight from Russia to Turkey.

“The discovery forced the crew to take the decision to carry out an emergency landing at the nearest airport, which turned out to be Odessa International,” said Ruslan Forostyak, adviser to the head of Odessa regional police.

A Pegasus Airlines official confirmed one of its crews had made the unscheduled stop due to suspicious activity by a passenger, but said the plane had later resumed the flight.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice in Kiev and Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.